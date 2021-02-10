VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKH – The News: Raw rating, analysis of Stephanie’s spin on 2020 ratings, Gargano off Takeover, NXT vs. AEW preview, reactions to Ryan Nemeth, Dreamer, Acclaimed, Hardy & Private Party (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the latest Raw and Smackdown ratings, analysis of Stephanie’s spin on 2020 ratings, Johnny Gargano off Takeover, NXT vs. AEW preview, plus reactions to Ryan Nemeth, Tommy Dreamer, The Acclaimed, Matt Hardy & Private Party, and more from tonight’s AEW Dark and Impact Wrestling TV shows.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO