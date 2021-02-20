VIP AUDIO 2/20 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including both the Raw and Smackdown Elimination Chamber matches, Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle for the WWE United States Championship, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and more. Enjoy!

