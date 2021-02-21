VIP AUDIO 2/20 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Rock popping big Raw ratings, Jericho comments on future, Booker T’s commentary, Flair turns heel on TNA TV, Sting responds to WM rumors, more (142 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Feb. 15, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings with a huge pop for Rock’s segment, possible scenarios with Rock going forward short-term and long-term, SD and Impact Spoiler notes, Tosh.O does a wrestling segment, and more.

•Feb. 16, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Steve Austin comments on Tough Enough Day One, Elimination Chamber PPV Preview and Predictions, Jeff Hardy Legal Update, and Chris Jericho comments on future and Rock.

•Feb. 17, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Triple H’s future, thoughts on movies, thoughts on WWE aspiration, plus his movie gets panned; also items on the TNA Knockouts, Tough Enough, Jericho, Big Show, Ross reacts to Rock and gets a little irked about fans speculation.

•Feb. 18, 2011 episode features a look at the final edition of Smackdown before Sunday’s Elimination Chamber with a look at whether Booker T improved to something better than awful from the last two weeks, plus major happenings with the World Hvt. Title, the return of Teddy Long, an influx of stars from Raw, and flashbacks to celebrate 600 episodes of Smackdown…

•Feb. 19, 2011 episode features a review of TNA Impact including RVD finally gets TNA Title shot against Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair turns heel, Bischoff fights The Network, a real pig gets crushed, and way too much to fit into two hours

•Feb. 20, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including a question on how WWE is going to handle the announce team at WrestleMania since Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler might end up involved in a match, plus why hasn’t Sting responded to the rumors about him at WrestleMania and should PPVs be offered on a flat subscription annual fee.

•Feb. 21, 2011 episode features a look at the entire episode of Raw tonight including analysis of John Cena’s comeback to Rock, the Undertaker-Triple H staredown, Jerry Lawler-Cole, the tag team title changes, Miz’s comeback to Rock, and the rest of the show.

