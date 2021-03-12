VIP AUDIO 3/12 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: AEW Women’s Tournament thoughts, Maki Itoh’s history, Bears QBs, Andrade on the move, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Zack and Rich answer mail including: the AEW women’s tournament and what the future holds for the women on television, how much needs to be done to illustrate who Maki Itoh is for fans who haven’t watched her, the chances of the Bears getting Russel Wilson or Deshaun Watson, Andrade asking for his release (as well as his spectacular NXT run), Zelina Vega and ramifications of that, WWE’s efforts to make a more diverse writing staff (particularly with the most recent Apollo Crews push), and how having a head canon for a story/wrestling storyline vs. the reality can bite into (or add to) your enjoyment of the product.

