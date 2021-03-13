VIP AUDIO 3/13 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including reviews of Raws hyping WM22 and WM 27, the return of Christian, PPV pirates take a blow, Orton’s quadraplegic promo, JBL’s push, Rock-Cena exchanges, more (148 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features two vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago. Details follow:

•The March 13, 2006 episode features breaking down the March 13 episode of Raw is War just three weeks before WrestleMania 22 including a focus on hyping Vince McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. John Cena.

•The March 1, 2011 episode features a rapid fire look at the latest news on Tuesday night including Raw ratings, John Cena and The Rock’s latest back and forth off TV, Chris Jericho’s latest big gig, the return of Christian, the NXT results and big news about NXT’s future, and more.

•The March 3, 2011 episode features a look at the news of the day including Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan exchanging insults on Twitter, Hilary Clinton says pro wrestling hurting U.S. image overseas, PPV pirates take notice as first arrest takes place, WWE touts impressive ratings stats for Raw and Smackdown, Shark Boy released, Jimmy Hart jumps back to WWE and Hulk spoils the reason, and thoughts on WCW’s roster ten years ago.

•The March 5, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with questions regarding what has happened to Sheamus’s push, could disappearing undercard wrestlers form a New Blood type of faction at or after WrestleMania, why UFC fans are less tolerant of some mat work than pro wrestling fans, was Randy Orton’s quadriplegic promo the worst babyface promo ever, would pro wrestling have been better with ROH expanding instead of TNA, and more.

•The March 6, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with questions regarding why JBL got his big push in 2005-2006 including his political standing, what his assets were that led to his being chosen, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and how it will be perceived over time. Also, how many wrestlers know who is going to win the Royal Rumble before the match takes place and do they rehearse the match? Plus how are talents approached when asked to do an embarrassing gimmick such as Vickie Guerrero being called fat and can they turn it down if they’re not comfortable with it?

•The March 7, 2011 episode features a detailed analysis and walk through tonight’s Raw including more developments on the March to WrestleMania including return of Steve Austin and JBL, plus Shawn Michaels talks for Triple H, Trish coming back for a Web Depemption, Cena shifts to masturbation jokes, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO