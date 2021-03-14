News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Did the MJF-Inner Circle angle make total sense? Will Guevara be a weak babyface? Should there be fewer wrestlers with same last names in AEW? Is Jake Roberts underutilized? (34 min)

March 14, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers mailbag questions from VIP members for the “Ask the Editor” format. Topics include the following: Did the MJF-Inner Circle angle make total sense? Will Guevara be a weak babyface? Should there be fewer wrestlers with same last names in AEW? Is Jake Roberts underutilized? Did Dynamite turn too many people on one show last week?

