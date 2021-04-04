VIP AUDIO 4/4 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including final week of WrestleMania 27 hype & fallout, Lesnar on Ultimate Fighter, Nash party notes, Rock-Cena booked a year ahead, Raw After Mania review (162 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago. Details follow:

•The March 29, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the announcing situation going into WrestleMania and a dark horse who could change things, plus details on Jerry Lawler not speaking on Raw but instead on Smackdown. Also, Raw ratings, Brock Lesnar speaks about WWE and the Undertaker, Finlay fired, Dixie Carter’s Twitter account suspended, and more.

•The March 30, 2011 episode features a look at WrestleMania hype including interviews with Rock, Cena, Orton, Miz, Steph, Austin, plus strong disagreement with Bret Hart’s blog evaluating the hype for the top WM matches

•The March 31, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the full court press WrestleMania hype with analysis of comments made by Triple H, Jerry Lawler, The Rock, and Bruno Sammartino, plus a look at the disappointing premiere ratings for Brock Lesnar on The Ultimate Fighter.

•The April 1, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Sting saying Triple H’s spot was his at WrestleMania if he wanted it as was Hall of Fame, WWE’s stern warning to Hall of Fame attendees, Edge, Rock, Ratings, more

•The April 2, 2011 episode features final WrestleMania 27 predictions for every match on the show, possible twists, and a look at comments this weekend from Rock, Sheamus, Barrett, more

•The April 3, 2011 episode features thoughts on what Rock could possibly say on Monday Night Raw to justify his actions in the main event on Sunday night that cost John Cena the match against Miz.

•The April 4, 2011 episode features This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed look at the major angle at the end of Raw featuring John Cena vs. The Rock being booked for next year’s WrestleMania. What was right about this, and then a significant list of what was wrong – including needless damage done to other areas of the company. Plus a detailed walk through the rest of the show’s highs and lows.

