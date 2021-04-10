VIP AUDIO 4/10 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: New champions in Sakura, another new belt, and other strangeness (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil cover Sakura Genesis including a discussion on Ibushi dropping the new IWGP World Heavyweight title to Ospreay. Also, the winner of the New Japan Cup 2021 USA will get the new Strong Openweight Championship belt instead of a briefcase, and turmoil in Team Filthy on Strong. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

