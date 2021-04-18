VIP AUDIO 4/17 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including initial details on Edge’s retirement announcement shocker, Morrison cold-shoulders Trish, who’s on Rock’s side behind the scenes and who isn’t, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The April 5, 2011 episode features a look at the latest post-WrestleMania, post-Raw news including backstage details on Jim Ross’s reaction to the Michael Cole BBQ incident, the stunt that almost went wrong for Sin Cara and change in his planned big spot, ratings analysis for Raw, Tough Enough, and Hall of Fame, a review of the first episode of Tough Enough, and Chris Jericho’s “Dancing with Stars” update.

•The April 6, 2011 episode features a look at the news including fascinating details behind the odd body language between John Morrison and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania, who is on Rock’s side and who isn’t behind the scenes, Sin Cara’s actions that caused eyes to roll behind the scenes, Shane McMahon not at the Hall of Fame and what that might mean, reaction to the Triple H and Undertaker fines for the chairshot to the head, others at the HOF who weren’t on camera, more.

•The April 7, 2011 episode features a look at the news including a focus on two big topics – WWE taking the “Wrestling” out of their name officially with a look at the good and bad regarding this decision and also which aspects of it will work and which will elicit eye-rolling. Also, the Triple H-Undertaker chairshot controversy addressed, with a suggestion on how to make a real meaningful statement here.

•The April 8, 2011 episode features a look at the news including Trish addresses Morrison cold shoulder, potential big reaction to TNA ratings trend, Foley and Austin address potential future matches, more three hour Raws, Edge-Del Rio, more

•The April 9, 2011 episode features a look at the news which unfortunately includes wrestlers with problems – Scott Hall hits rock bottom at any indy show tonight, Sting comments on Jeff Hardy’s issues at the last TNA PPV, Superstar Graham lashes out as WWE’s Hall of Fame, Abdullah the Butcher, and Chris Jericho, plus Kurt Angle pleads guilty.

•The April 10, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor segment covering these topics: Cena vs. Undertaker at Summerslam? Why didn’t WWE buy out Goldberg’s contract ten years ago? Will Undertaker write a book? What’s next for the Anonymous G.M. gimmick?

•The April 11, 2011 episode features the latest on two breaking news stories – Edge’s surprise retirement due to alarming results in an MRI of his fused neck and the latest rumblings and indicators regarding the story we broke last week about an overhaul coming in TNA and what it could all lead to and the pros and cons regarding the company’s future if certain things happen.

