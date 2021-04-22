VIP AUDIO 4/21 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk this week’s NXT and AEW, WWE’s women’s roster, Tay Conti, Jericho pandering for cheers, TV shows, audiobooks, more (161 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav discuss NXT and AEW Dynamite from this week. WWE has a stacked women’s roster that hasn’t even been on TV yet. Travis has to admit Tay Conti has vastly improved as a worker. Chris Jericho begging and pandering for cheap cheers. Rich’s thoughts on Dave Meltzer finally criticizing AEW’s creative and technical prowess. The fellas opine on the latest “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” as well as “Invincible.” Travis crushed a ton of audiobooks this week including “Iron Prince” and “Ravenous.” The mailbag gets the attention it deserves.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO