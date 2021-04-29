VIP AUDIO 4/29 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): UFC 261, Omega wins Impact Title, Pinnacle-Inner Circle, Backlash hype, New Japan, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of the memorable UFC 261 including the devastating Chris Weidman leg break and how he’s doing since. Then a review of Impact’s Rebellion PPV including Kenny Omega beating Rich Swann for the Impact Title and thoughts on where the Omega title run goes from here. Then reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NXT on USA, and AEW Dymamite. And finally, the latest from New Japan.

