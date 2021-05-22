VIP AUDIO 5/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (7-30-2003): Triple H injured so who is ready to step up, SummerSlam, the Steph-Shane-Hunter dynamic, Goldberg, WM19 paydays, Raw quarters, Coach backstage (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback recorded and originally published on July 30, 2003 covering the following topics: Triple H injured so who is ready to step up, SummerSlam, the Steph-Shane-Hunter dynamic, Goldberg, Raw quarters, Coach backstage, Coachman’s ridiculous mistake on Raw, the value of the brand split beginning to pay off, Mick Foley’s poor book sales data for Tietem Brown, should Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart be at WrestleMania 20, WM19 payday information including what amount Hogan received that upset him, and more.

