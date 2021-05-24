VIP AUDIO 5/23 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Jericho saying Rock should work house shows to earn WrestleMania match, Savage’s death and industry reaction, Punk frustration, Raw review, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The May 18, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including analysis and demo details on Raw, Tough Enough, and Smackdown ratings, plus reaction to the TNA billboards in Stamford, WWE changes the name of a PPV and whether that could mean brand-split ending, and more.

•The May 18, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including more testy, head-scratching comments from Chris Jericho regarding his return and the Rock vs. Cena match, Sean Waltman’s status regarding a potential WWE return, Triple H’s possible pending return, C.M. Punk’s frustration, and more.

•The May 19, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the new-look Impact Wrestling, list of who made the opening montage and who didn’t, Ebersol departure impact, TNA injury and dangerous moves, Heyman’s new UFC role

•The May 20, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news starting with the death of Randy Savage and the reaction to it by two big names from the 1980s, Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes. Also, analysis of the ratings for Impact Wrestling where “Wrestling Matters” and a critique of the current Bischoff vs. X Division angle.

•The May 21, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor feature including these topics: Is John Cena or Randy Savage the bigger historical WWE star? What criteria should count? Plus where does Shawn Michaels fit into that debate? A look at the Top Ten All-Time List

•The May 22, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor feature including the following topics: Could Vince McMahon trade a wrestler to TNA? What is the idea manager-wrestler dynamic? Is Mike Adamle one of WWE’s biggest disappointments ever? Have you ever been offered a WWE job and would you take it and be good at it?

•The May 23, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor feature a review of Raw including Big Show angle, Kharma breakdown, Truth’s performance, Cole’s reaction to losing, Alex Riley’s big pop, and more.

