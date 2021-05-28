VIP AUDIO 5/28 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Double or Nothing 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac for the AEW World Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in Stadium Stampede 2, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO