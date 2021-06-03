Ruby Riot comments on WWE release

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ruby Riot commented on her WWE release today for the first time since being released yesterday.

Riot commented on her release on her Instagram page. She talked about appreciating her time in WWE. She also mentioned that she is not sure what moniker she will use next, but she is not done with wrestling.

You can read Riot’s entire Instagram post below: