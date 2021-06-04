News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/3 – WKH – The News: Raw ratings details, Ruby Riott comments, Guevera’s idea for Stadium Stampede, Dominion, Impact welcoming back fans, more (16 min)

June 4, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Raw ratings details, Ruby Riott comments on her release, Sammy Guevera’s idea for Stadium Stampede, NJPW Dominion line-up update, Impact welcoming back fans, Mark Henry comments on signing with AEW, and more.

