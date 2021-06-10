VIP AUDIO 6/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including reaction to Lesnar’s book, Bischoff & Hogan in TNA, Foley leaves TNA, Raw review, Cena cheers or boos, more (154 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The May 31, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including off-air Raw notes, Kharma follow-up, Brock Lesnar’s surgery and WWE memories, Impact and Smackdown ratings analysis, and more.

•The June 1, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw viewership plummets again, TNA’s silly fantasy wrestling game and a better formula suggestion, Jim Ross talks Lebron James, and Eric Bischoff talks about ratings spike for his segment.

•The June 2, 2011 episode features a look at the latest episode of Impact Wrestling which featured more of the ongoing storyline arc of Eric Bischoff & Hulk Hogan fighting for power with Mick Foley & The Network. Follow along for a recap of the show including all the storyline discipline and logic of a six year old. Eric Young gets off a great line or two and brings Great Muta’s green mist back. More nonsense, some of it good, all recapped and reviewed.

•The June 3, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Brock Lesnar book thoughts, TNA ratings, Wrestling Matters fades, Shaq-Big Show, Nash, Hogan, Austin speaks on Tough Enough’s future, more

•The June 4, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with a question about whether fans booing Cena will actually cheer him when he turns heel, was an anti-Bret Hart DVD planned by WWE before he agreed to work with them on it a few years ago, and does how champions literally carry their title belts affect the prestige and drawing power of those belts?

•The June 5, 2011 episode features a look at the weekend news including the surprising Mick Foley departure from TNA, more reaction to Brock Lesnar’s book, Christian “I told you so” commentary, Tough Enough notes, Raw house show observations, and more.

•The June 6, 2011 episode features a look at tonight’s WWE Raw episode and also the Tough Enough finale. A walk through both shows with analysis and reaction to every segment including Vince McMahon and Steve Austin part of Tough Enough finale, Capitol Punishment hype (sort of), Truth speaks to Power, Booker T wrestles first Raw match in four years, and more.

