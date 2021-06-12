VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #659 (June 30, 2001): Keller Cover Story says WWE violence level risky and unnecessary, Booker T’s bad initial impression made on WWE management, Torch Talk with Lawler, WCW-WWF

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #659 cover-dated June 30, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story titled “Increased violence in WWF unnecessary and risky,” an editorial declaration that preceded years of avoidable lost time for wrestlers from neck injuries and other ailments… WWF Newswire details the health situations of three major WWF stars and Booker T making a bad impression on WWF management during his early time in the company, plus negotiations broken off with Chyna and WWF, plus the insider Notebook… WCW Newswire details the latest insider happenings on the transition into being a WWF-owned company… Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler, pt. 1, featuring his detailed account of his WWF departure… In-depth coverage of King of the Ring… Wade Keller’s editorial on the botched WWF-WCW transition… Plus reports on Raw, ETC. Newswire, and more…



