VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1727 (June 23, 2021): Keller’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Report and Staff Roundtable Reviews & Scores, Parks looks at why NXT has lost some lustre, Keller’s TV Reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1727

Cover-dated June 23, 2021

LINK: 1727 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Report and Staff Roundtable Reviews & Scores… Greg Parks feature column looks at why NXT has lost some lustre over the last two years… Keller’s TV Reports on Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite… Torch Newswire… More

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)