VIP AUDIO 6/27 – WKH – Ask the Editor: How wrestlers just cut by WWE could have freshened up Raw and Smackdown, Bliss's current character, why were there Torch Talks with Hall and Nash but not Triple H and HBK, returning crowds (22 min)

June 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format on these topics:

  • How wrestlers just cut by WWE could have freshened up Raw and Smackdown?
  • What is Alexa Bliss’s current character? Is she a babyface now?
  • Will crowd reactions help fans at home be more into wrestlers they’re apathetic toward now?
  • Why were there Torch Talks with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash but not Triple H and Shawn Michaels?

*


