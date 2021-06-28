VIP AUDIO 6/27 – WKH – Ask the Editor: How wrestlers just cut by WWE could have freshened up Raw and Smackdown, Bliss’s current character, why were there Torch Talks with Hall and Nash but not Triple H and HBK, returning crowds (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format on these topics:
- How wrestlers just cut by WWE could have freshened up Raw and Smackdown?
- What is Alexa Bliss’s current character? Is she a babyface now?
- Will crowd reactions help fans at home be more into wrestlers they’re apathetic toward now?
- Why were there Torch Talks with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash but not Triple H and Shawn Michaels?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply