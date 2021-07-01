VIP AUDIO 7/1 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Wrestle(ing) and Foot(ball) Connection (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns to celebrate the much-delayed EURO 2020 with the grizzled former wrestling referee and co-host of The Arn and Eddie Experience, Eddie Sideburns. They talk how Speaking Out caused wrestling fans and content creators to seek out other things to critique, how football has shared the strengths and weaknesses of pandemic era football, why the multigenerational strength of team rivalries highlights the greatest weakness of combat sports, the importance of safety in sports, which football match was the most pro wrestling, why Americans don’t get singing in wrestling, and which football club would Vince McMahon buy. Then we get to our main event – Will and Eddie booking a Wargames Match between the English Leagues and European Leagues.

Make sure to catch Eddie on Twitter and The Arn and Eddie Experience on Youtube and Twitch. And you can decide who wins the Wargames match by voting on Twitter.

