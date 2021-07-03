AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 6/30: Jungle Boy continues successful run, Baker and Rose lack of chemistry, next level MJF and Sammy Guevara

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston – HIT

Fantastic match to kick off Dynamite. The Young Bucks never disappoint in their matches and now they have the heel characters to match their in-ring work. This week, they’ve gone with a mustache look to amplify their heel personas. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston needed this win in order to challenge for the tag championships and they pulled it off. Penta scored the pin making it his biggest win in the promotion. They are riding Kingston and Penta’s momentum together as Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley continue to be sidelined.

Ethan Page Promo – MISS

A straight forward promo from Page to promote his match with Darby Allin. In a wild turn of events, Sting was the one to interrupt this time dragging a coffin to the ring. Allin sprung out of the coffin and attacked Ethan Page. Page called off the match for next week and proposed that if Darby doesn’t touch him perhaps they could have it at Fyter Fest. This felt weak as far following up on Darby losing to both Page and Scorpio Sky. More of a story could’ve been told about Allin biting off more than he could chew and instead things were right back to normal.

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans – HIT

Again, Christian Cage comes in at the end to steal the spotlight from Jungle Boy while continuing his feud with Matt Hardy. The announcers talked about Jungle Boy’s match with Kenny Omega from last week talking about his effort. He had another good match here with Jack Evans. Evans is a great heel who can show off and really put over the baby face. It will be critical for AEW to continue to push Jungle Boy at a higher level and work with him to develop his character and promo style.

Kenny Omega Promo – HIT

I love that Kenny Omega gets more confident and cocky after each of his victories. He’s also amping up being a heel along with the Young Bucks joining in on the handlebar mustache. Dark Order came out to propose a challenge for the AEW Championship on Hangman Page’s behalf despite not mentioning his name in the promo. I like this way of getting to the eventual Omega vs. Hangman match because the story they’ve decided on is that Hangman is afraid to fail. He has gotten a taste of success with his Dark Order friends and they are giving him the push he needs to elevate himself to the next level.

Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. – HIT

AEW did what they could to give Brian Pillman Jr. a fighting chance. They gave him a promo before the match and several hope spots before being choked out by Miro. This is the right finish as Miro continues to plow through opponents.

Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero – MISS

What is AEW thinking of feuding Britt Baker and Nyla Rose with each other? They are both heels creating an odd dynamic where you don’t want to root for either. I suspect they believe when they are back on the road fans will cheer for Baker, which they may especially when they return to Pittsburgh. For now, this feud stinks and the match on this show stunk. Vickie Guerrero isn’t a wrestler and Rebel is a good personality, but leaves a lot to be desired in the ring.

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara – HIT

A great Dynamite main event that felt like an elevation for both men. Sammy Guevara is earning the respect from fans to where they are starting to see him as a real player despite getting screwed out of the win. The chair shot from Shawn Spears allowed him to segue into a feud there while MJF circles back to Chris Jericho. MJF gave one of his best in-ring performances as a retort to anyone who may still have questions in that regard. After the show, they played an excellent video package documenting the last year from Daily’s Place. There were highlights from all of the major moments including several notable spots for Brodie Lee. It was the perfect capstone to the era before heading back on the road.

