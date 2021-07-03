WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 7/2: Bayley steps up, Zelina Vega a welcomed addition, Sonya losing steam, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hits

Main Event Ending

This was a good return to form after a rough Smackdown last week. I’m fine with a Roman Reigns-less show here and there, and luckily the pacing of the show this week was strong enough that it didn’t seem of a lesser quality. The show closing segment, in particular, was good enough overall with Edge looking strong and Jimmy being a fine early-Jey Uso style supporting player. Can we please stop Edge from talking to the camera? It’s obnoxious.

Big Time Bayley

Leave it to Bayley to get things back on track. As we begin to exit the Thunderdome era, I fully expect to see Bayley stand head and shoulders higher than everyone else on the roster in terms of audience reaction, and that is in large part to her commitment to her character. This was also a much stronger showing by Bianca Belair on her promo – in fact in many ways it was the best women’s program dueling promo in years. I genuinely left excited for the “I Quit” Match at Money in the Bank and that is a compliment to both women.

Fight Forever….Again

The feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is low-key going to go down as one of the most epic of modern history. From a match perspective, there is nearly nothing better than these two sharing a ring together, and this week’s Smackdown was no different. Last Man Standing matches are often brutal watches, but this was an excellent affair. Personally, I was shocked to see Owens win this one as he seemed ripe for time off, but quite frankly the roster needs him now more than ever. The amount of time given to the match was a major statement on both men and the grand finale ending was a spectacular ending to a great match. That is how you do a Last Man Standing match.

Air Otis

Otis might not have perfected his look, but those splashes are impressive. I’ve said it before, Otis might just be the new Vader and the Vader Bomb finisher only adds to it.

Zelina’s Return

This was a genuinely surprising, positive return as Zelina Vega is a true eye catcher and belongs firmly planted on the WWE roster. Having her lose on her first night back, though? Not a good look at all, especially considering her shoulder was up for the entire pin. I maintain that Vega’s best role is not as a wrestler, although she would likely disagree with that assessment. Either way, having her back on the roster is a net positive for all involved.

Misses

What Happened

I laughed out loud at the Edge monologue of how he “could complain.” Nope, him airing his many, many grievances aren’t complaints because he says they aren’t. I appreciate Edge and WWE writers trying to rewrite history of the Edge character just prior to WrestleMania, but his “what happened” tour isn’t exactly an eye catcher either.

Race to the Bottom

Rick Boogs is unwatchable and a channel changer in the opposite direction of what WWE would hope. Shinsuke’s entrance seemed filled with the most obnoxious people on television from Boogs to Nakamura to Pat McAfee’s schtick – which is getting too cute by half. Then add in Big E? I’m not sure how the race to the bottom of the list of least enjoyable people on the roster helps any of these people. The entire opening tag match was a joke and exactly no one came out looking good at all.

Sonya Losing Steam

There is nothing less appealing these days than a heel, inconsistent authority figure. Sonya seemed super promising in her new role, but she has settled into the same old role as being the face of WWE’s on-the-whim booking. What a shame.

