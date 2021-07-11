VIP AUDIO 7/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Malikay Black’s debut, Baker mentions Saudi Arabia, Bayley’s injury, Jimmy Uso remains on Smackdown, AEW announce team, ROH PPV attendance (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Malikay Black’s AEW debut, Black explaining his gimmick on Twitch.
- AEW’s unconventional announce team and whether it’s working or should change.
- Aleister Black’s first match on Dynamite
- Britt Baker’s reference to Saudi Arabia and how it plays into her brand and AEW’s
- The fan run-in on Dynamite.
- Reaction to how WWE kept Jimmy Uso on TV and central to the Roman Reigns storyline
- Impact of Bayley’s injury and could it be result of “extra workouts” encouraged by Vince McMahon
- ROH’s failure to sell out 700 tickets for Best in the World PPV event in Baltimore, Md.
