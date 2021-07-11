News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Malikay Black’s debut, Baker mentions Saudi Arabia, Bayley’s injury, Jimmy Uso remains on Smackdown, AEW announce team, ROH PPV attendance (73 min)

July 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Malikay Black’s AEW debut, Black explaining his gimmick on Twitch.
  • AEW’s unconventional announce team and whether it’s working or should change.
  • Aleister Black’s first match on Dynamite
  • Britt Baker’s reference to Saudi Arabia and how it plays into her brand and AEW’s
  • The fan run-in on Dynamite.
  • Reaction to how WWE kept Jimmy Uso on TV and central to the Roman Reigns storyline
  • Impact of Bayley’s injury and could it be result of “extra workouts” encouraged by Vince McMahon
  • ROH’s failure to sell out 700 tickets for Best in the World PPV event in Baltimore, Md.

