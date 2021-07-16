VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Best 20 Man Roster pulling from AEW & WWE, Scott Hall’s ECW appearance, Malikay Black vs. Cody, Muhammad Hassan, Mandy Rose, NWA in 2002 (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of this week’s The Fix (pt. 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Which recent WWE releases could have been big stars if they weren’t damaged by WWE?

Who would be your top 20 valuable singles male wrestlers pulling from both AEW and WWE? How about priorities for women and tag teams?

An idea for Nia Jax theme music.

Does Vince McMahon promote women based on beauty without other qualifications?

What is the story on Scott Hall’s ECW appearance?

What would it have taken for the NWO to work in 2002 when they arrived in WWE?

Should Malikay Black win the Cody Rhodes feud and will he ever become AEW World Champion?

Was there any way the Muhammed Hassan angle could have worked?

Thoughts on R.J. City?

Can NXT make Mandy Rose more valuable?

