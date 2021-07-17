VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #664 (August 4, 2001): Behind the scenes as WWF-WCW-ECW wrestlers struggle to coexist, talk of a B-plan to revive WCW, WCW purchase details, Konnan Torch Talk on WCW demise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #664 cover-dated August 4, 2001: This issue includes a headline story that WCW might end up with its own WWE-run show on Saturday night… WWF Newswire detailed WWF’s annual financial report including details of the purchase price of WCW and backstage notes on wrestlers being invited to booking meetings… WCW Newswire details WWF wrestler resentment of WCW wrestlers’ presence in the locker room and a lot of backstage notes on RVD’s locker room heat, Dallas Page issues, Tazz’s conduct, Paul Heyman’s demeanor at booking meetings, and more… Torch Talk with Konnan with a first-hand perspective on WCW’s demise… Jason Powell examines whether MECW could be “the next no. 2″… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown, Wade Keller’s End Notes, ETC. Newswire, and more…



