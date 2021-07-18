VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Lilly): Outstanding Omega vs. Callihan No DQ main event, Jay White’s stunning appearance to end show, overall thoughts on entire card and surprises throughout show (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the Impact Slammiversary PPV roundtable. He is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch specialist Darrin Lilly. They begin the show with an in-depth look at Impact World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan main event. Radican, Fann, and Lilly then discuss the shocking appearance of Jay White after the main event and his face-off with Omega, The Good Brothers, and Callis. They then work their way backwards down the card discussing the big surprise appearances on the show by Thunder Rosa, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, FinJuice and No Way. Also discussed is the crazy Ultimate X match that opened the show.

