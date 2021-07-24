VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #665 (August 11, 2001): Breakout star Booker T to co-headline Summerslam, WWF changes plans on WCW relaunch, Why Nitro was cancelled, Torch Talk with Konnan, Mitchell feature

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #665 cover-dated August 11, 2001: This issue includes a headline story on the elevation of Booker T to WWF main events with a Summerslam top spot… WWF Newswire details the latest change in plans regarding a WCW TV relaunch… WCW Newswire details more reasons WCW Nitro and Thunder were cancelled and an update on Ric Flair… ETC. Newswire details Jerry Lawler’s break-up with Stacy… Torch Talk with Konnan, pt. 2, with details on WCW’s top stars… Wade Keller’s feature BBL editorial details what it would take for a new start-up group to succeed… Ask the Torch features Keller’s answers to reader questions… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column spoofs Jerry Lawler’s public break-up with Stacy… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown and Wade Keller’s End Notes…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #665

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE