VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Torch Talk w/Paul Orndorff (1991): Regretting being a wrestler, Hogan feud, difference between WWF and WCW, Mick Foley, Bill Watts, Japan (50 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This special Torch Talk Flashback features Wade Keller’s May 1991 interview with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The following are some of the topics he covers:
- His early memories of wrestling and training to become a wrestler
- How Vince McMahon Sr. approached him to join the WWF as they geared up to expand nationally
- How important he feels his acquisition for the WWF’s early success leading to the first WrestleMania
- His record-setting feud with Hulk Hogan
- Why he left the WWF.
- His nerve damage that left him permanently unable to fully utilize one of his arms
- Why, knowing what he knows now, he wouldn’t get into pro wrestling at all
- Running a bowling alley
- The prospects of returning to the WWF
- His thoughts on WCW management including Jim Herd, Ole Anderson, Bill Watts
- Does he think he’d be a good booker
- The main differences between working for WCW and the WWF
- Working for Herb Abrams and his new UWF promotion
- Whether he was considered for the role of the Black Scorpion
- His experiencing wrestling in Japan for Antonio Inoki
- His thoughts on steroid testing
- His prediction that Mick Foley could be a top star anywhere
