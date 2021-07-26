VIP AUDIO 7/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Danielson and Punk in AEW, Nick Cage vs. Matt Cardona, Gage-Jericho in AEW, Cena’s return to mic work, Heyman and Roman shine, Jay White on Bullet Club, Kross-Hardy (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Bryan Daniels and C.M. Punk heading to AEW, key possible matches, whose more valuable, how much will they move the needle, backstage politics for both
- The Karrion Kross job to Jeff Hardy, and the COVID detour delaying Kross getting his revenge
- Jay White’s follow-up on Impact to his appearance at Slammiversary greeting Kenny Omega & Co. in the ring and how it has brought out needless tribalism
- Nick Gage heading to AEW Dynamite this week to face Chris Jericho, and thoughts on the wild, crazy Gage vs. Matt Cardona match at GCW this weekend
- John Cena’s return to mic work last week and when it steered off course, the Roman Reigns “missionary position” brilliance, and Paul Heyman’s beat boxing Cena’s theme
