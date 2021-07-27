News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/26 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley responds to Goldberg, Nikki celebrates becoming champion, Kross vs. Keith Lee, Styles & Omos vs. Viking Raiders, more (32 min)

July 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, Mo. including Bobby Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Nikki’s first week as Raw Champion, Charlotte’s heel work, Karrion Kross beating Keith Lee, A.J. Styles & Omos defending against The Viking Raiders, and more.

