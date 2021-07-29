VIP AUDIO 7/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: C.M. Punk teased, United Center announcement, Jericho vs. Nick Gage, Hangman’s chance to secure title shot, Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR (37 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage, a C.M. Punk teaser, a United Center announcement, Hangman Page’s chance to secure title shot in a wild ten-man tag match, Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR, Britt Baker speaks, Lance Archer defends, Hiroyoshi Tanahashi promo, and more.

