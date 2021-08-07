VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #667 (August 25, 2001): Summerslam report and roundtable, WWE’s plans for new Saturday Night TV show, Keller on Final Chapter of WCW Era, McNeill on the WWF-controlled industry

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #667 cover-dated August 25, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on WWF’s plans for a new live Saturday night TV show in place of the proposed WCW show… Wade Keller declares in End Notes the official end of the WCW Era that week… WWF Newswire covers negotiations with DirecTV, Raw ratings, and backstage news… Torch Talk with Konnan, pt. 4 with his impression of being backstage at the final Nitro… Pat McNeill writes about the new wrestling landscape, titled “We Control All You See and Hear”… Detailed coverage of WWF Summerslam with match reports, roundtables, reader reax, and poll results… Plus reports on Raw, Smackdown, and ETC. Newswire…



