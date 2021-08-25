VIP AUDIO 8/25 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (2/9/1992): Jim Cornette and Dave Meltzer join host John Arezzi and Vince Russo and callers (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Feb. 9, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#146) hosted by John Arezzi with special guests Jim Cornette and the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer talking about current events in pro wrestling including Randy Savage, Sid, the Road Warriors, I.R.S., Ted DiBiase, Undertaker, Papa Shango, and much more.

