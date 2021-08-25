VIP AUDIO 8/24 – WKH – The News: Punk’s peak minute viewership and other Rampage ratings details, Raw ratings and key metrics, Tony Khan and TNT execs tout Rampage, WWE touts Summerslam stats, Booker T reviews Punk, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including C.M. Punk’s peak minute viewership and other Rampage ratings details, WWE Raw ratings and key metrics, Tony Khan and TNT execs tout Rampage, WWE touts Summerslam stats, Booker T reviews Punk, some thoughts on the latest 1980s Wrestling Forum newsletter we posted, and more.

