VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #671 (September 25, 2001): Coverage of controversial post-9/11 Smackdown, insight on decision to run show, Torch Talk with Terry Taylor with Steph-Test storyline insight, more

September 4, 2021

SUMMARY of #671 cover-dated September 25, 2001: This issue includes in-depth coverage of the post-9/11 Smackdown, the first gathering of that size in public since the attacks on 9/11 two days earlier. The cover story, WWE Newswire, Keller feature editorial, Torch Roundtable, Reader Reax, and End Notes all deal with the situation from a wide variety of angles… Also, part 3 of the Terry Taylor “Torch Talk” with insight into the Stephanie-Test angle, Vince Russo, and more… Plus 1991 Backtrack, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, and a New Japan live event report…

