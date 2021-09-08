VIP AUDIO 9/8 – NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome N2 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann): Thoughts on atmosphere of show with small crowd, match length, big match analysis of Eagles vs. Takahashi, Takagi vs. Evil, more (38 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome PPV audio roundtable. Radican and Fann discuss the entire show in depth, beginning with the Shingo Takagi vs. Evil main event. They then work their way backwards through the entire card and give their analysis on each match. The show concludes with their initial thoughts on the G1 Climax 31 blocks that were announced during the show.

