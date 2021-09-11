VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #672 (September 29, 2001): WCW wrestlers flopping in WWF, Unforgiven PPV Report & Roundtable, Torch Talk with Terry Taylor on WCW’s failure, Tough Enough’s first season review

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #672 cover-dated September 29, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on the major problems WCW wrestlers were having adjusting to the WWF… In-depth coverage of the WWF Unforgiven PPV including Austin vs. Angle and Rock vs. Booker T & Shane McMahon… Part four of the Torch Talk with Terry Taylor where he breaks down his impression of why WCW failed and compares working with the top stars of both promotions… Plus 1991 Backtrack where Jesse Ventura compares Vince McMahon’s approach to slavery, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, a WWF live event report, and a review of Tough Enough’s first season…



