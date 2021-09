SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Brock Lesnar shows up to confront Roman Reigns at MSG, The Usos vs. The Street Profits, Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair contract signing, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, The Demon arrives, and more.

