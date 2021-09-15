VIP AUDIO 9/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado & Eric Krol: NJPW G1 Climax 31 Special (pt. 1 of 2) (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, it’s an all-G1 Special as Eric Krol joins Javier Machado to go over NJPW G1 Climax 31 Tournament that runs from September 18 to October 21, 2021, including predictions and previews for the first night and a side bar or two along the way. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO