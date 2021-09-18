VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #673 (October 6, 2001): Irked Angle sends RVD hard message in ring, Torch staff witnesses UFC’s disaster in Vegas, Terry Taylor Torch Talk on final months of WCW, Tough Enough

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #673 cover-dated October 6, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on the disappointing UFC debut in Las Vegas with the entire Torch staff on hand in person providing their perspect on the event. The Cover Story and ETC. Newswire features exclusive comments from Dana White about what went wrong and how to recover, plus Keller’s match report and Staff Roundtable Reviews of the event… Part five of the Torch Talk with Terry Taylor who talks about various major names in the final months of WCW… WWF Newswire details Kurt Angle sending RVD a hard message in the ring… Wade Keller and Jason Powell write about Tough Enough… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown, 1991 Backtrack, WWF Live Event Report, and more…



