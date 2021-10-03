VIP AUDIO 10/2 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including whether Triple H gets any credit for doing anything but looking out for himself, Hell in a Cell review, what question would you want Vince to have to answer honestly, Cena reacts to heel turn talk, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Sept. 27, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings, Cena reacts to heel turn conjecture, Rey Mysterio update, Chris Masters’s future, new Hell in a Cell match announced, Nash news, and more.

•The Sept. 28, 2011 episode features the “Ask the Editor” format including the following topics: What should ROH do with a smaller budget to set themselves apart, does Triple H deserve any credit for doing anything but looking out for himself, should John Cena and Alberto Del Rio do a double-switch, and more.

•The Sept. 29, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Vince McMahon’s net worth, Lawler update, Ross PPV update, Usos double-legal-limit DWI arrest, Hogan avoids plugging Impact, WWE’s developmental system, Ross notes, and WWE’s new V.P. of Talent Relations.

•The Sept. 30, 2011 episode features the “Ask the Editor” format with questions on why TV ratings are so important and whether they’re even accurate, could Vince McMahon assemble a group of disgruntled heels to counter a Triple H and John Cena led battle, is tag team wrestling too flawed to be worth incorporating in a major way in a national problem, and what’s the single question you’d like to Vince McMahon if he had to tell the truth.

•The Oct. 1, 2011 episode features the PPV Preview format with WWE Hell in a Cell preview and predictions including reasons for various potential outcomes in each of the key matches on the show, plus some thoughts on Steve Austin’s analysis of Alberto Del Rio and how TNA has done a better job promoting their World Title challenge this month than WWE did for the Raw main event on the PPV.

•The Oct. 2, 2011 episode features the PPV Analysis format featuring Hell in a Cell detailed analysis and results of entire show with an evaluation of the booking, the finishes, the performances, and more.

•The Oct. 3, 2011 episode features analysis of WWE Raw featuring the fallout from the big angle at the end of the Hell in a Cell PPV including thoughts on whether the Triple H “Vote of Confidence” segment worked.

