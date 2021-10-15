VIP AUDIO 10/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Questions for McMahon, what if Vince or Hogan or Rock never got in wrestling, Escape the Undertaker, AEW’s WrestleMania, Adam Cole, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- What three questions would you ask Vince McMahon if he had to tell the truth?
- Would AEW benefit from an annual stadium super-show – their own WrestleMania, basically – or would it oversaturate the product?
- Why is Crown Jewel getting a stronger line-up this year than in past years?
- Any thoughts on “Escape the Undertaker”?
- Predictions on how Rampage and Smackdown will do head-to-head this Friday?
- Any thoughts on Fury-Wilder III and why doesn’t Todd comment more on boxing than he does?
- Should AEW bring in Bruce Buffer for their top matches to make them seem like a bigger deal?
- Has Rampage already hurt AEW in a way that Thunder hurt WCW?
- Have you played Retro Mania?
- A working cigarette machine has been spotted in Minnesota, exonerating Chris Jericho.
- Who would admit fault for a mistake first – Tony Khan or Vince McMahon?
- What would be worth watching to become a fan of heel Roman Reigns?
- Thoughts on NXT 2.0 demographics and catering to younger viewers.
- Was the WWE “Women’s Revolution” a con all along? Have they regressed entirely back to the Divas era?
- Whatever happened to Samoa Joe?
- A mega-topic with a lot of time devoted to it: What if the following eight people were never involved in the wrestling industry? Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Shawn Michaels, Bruno Sammartino, The Rock, Wade Keller, Dave Meltzer.
- Predicting the fate of 14 NXT wrestlers when it comes to landing on Raw or Smackdown before WrestleMania.
- Won’t it take more time to win over lapsed fans than just a return of C.M. Punk?
- Would Adam Cole have been as successful as Shawn Michaels if he arrived 25 years ago?
- Could any WWE wrestler of the 1990s get over in the brand-centric era we’re in now?
- Why isn’t there more “investigative journalism” among pro wrestling reporters?
- Thoughts on five steps for AEW to grow ratings from this point forward.
