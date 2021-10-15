VIP AUDIO 10/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Questions for McMahon, what if Vince or Hogan or Rock never got in wrestling, Escape the Undertaker, AEW’s WrestleMania, Adam Cole, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

What three questions would you ask Vince McMahon if he had to tell the truth?

Would AEW benefit from an annual stadium super-show – their own WrestleMania, basically – or would it oversaturate the product?

Why is Crown Jewel getting a stronger line-up this year than in past years?

Any thoughts on “Escape the Undertaker”?

Predictions on how Rampage and Smackdown will do head-to-head this Friday?

Any thoughts on Fury-Wilder III and why doesn’t Todd comment more on boxing than he does?

Should AEW bring in Bruce Buffer for their top matches to make them seem like a bigger deal?

Has Rampage already hurt AEW in a way that Thunder hurt WCW?

Have you played Retro Mania?

A working cigarette machine has been spotted in Minnesota, exonerating Chris Jericho.

Who would admit fault for a mistake first – Tony Khan or Vince McMahon?

What would be worth watching to become a fan of heel Roman Reigns?

Thoughts on NXT 2.0 demographics and catering to younger viewers.

Was the WWE “Women’s Revolution” a con all along? Have they regressed entirely back to the Divas era?

Whatever happened to Samoa Joe?

A mega-topic with a lot of time devoted to it: What if the following eight people were never involved in the wrestling industry? Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Shawn Michaels, Bruno Sammartino, The Rock, Wade Keller, Dave Meltzer.

Predicting the fate of 14 NXT wrestlers when it comes to landing on Raw or Smackdown before WrestleMania.

Won’t it take more time to win over lapsed fans than just a return of C.M. Punk?

Would Adam Cole have been as successful as Shawn Michaels if he arrived 25 years ago?

Could any WWE wrestler of the 1990s get over in the brand-centric era we’re in now?

Why isn’t there more “investigative journalism” among pro wrestling reporters?

Thoughts on five steps for AEW to grow ratings from this point forward.

