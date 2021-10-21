VIP AUDIO 10/20 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Jason Kills, Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods and his King of the Ring love, Doudrop, RPGs, more (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich regales Travis with tales from the new “Jason Kills” movie for dozens of minutes, full of backstory and context! Travis pretends to take a stand by not watching Crown Jewel. What will the women wear when they wrestle in Saudi Arabia? A conversation about Xavier Woods and his King of the Ring love. Is WWE setting Doudrop up to be the fat girl who wins matches by being fat? AEW makes rating talks fun again. Why advertisers care about people 18-49 more than life itself. Rich plays the new Yakuza: Like a Dragon RPG while Travis just started Wasteland 3 after beating Divinity Original Sin 2. Brian chimes in with an email to rounds things out.

