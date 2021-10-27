VIP AUDIO 10/27 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (5/31/1992): Jim Ross interview on hiring of Bill Watts, discussing Elizabeth filing for divorce from Savage (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 31, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#158) hosted by John Arezzi. This show features a live Jim Ross interview on hiring of Bill Watts and the format changes for WCW Saturday Night. Also, they discuss Elizabeth filing for divorce from Randy Savage and other breaking news stories.

