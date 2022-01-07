VIP AUDIO 1/7 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The belt where it belongs – Artistic analysis and discussion of Wrestle Kingdom 16 with Chris Samsa (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Wrestle Kingdom 16. On the show, Zack Heydorn and guest Chris Samsa analyze and break down the artistry of this year’s show. Specific discussion points include Kazuchika Okada back on top with the belt, both his matches at the event, the futures of Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi, the fresh match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenta, House of Torture madness, and more. Enjoy!

