VIP AUDIO 1/8 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk on trying to change WWE for the better, Foley on Cena heel turn potential, Raw review, will WWE bring back nicknamed wrestlers, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Dec. 13, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Raw ratings down, Smackdown ratings up, Impact quarters, more Slammy awards, Colt, Masters, Gallows, Devon, idea for TNA to boost Internet fan interest in PPVs.

•The Dec. 14, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Tribute to Troops ratings, Punk on Cena and trying to change WWE for better, Foley on Cena heel turn prospects, Jesse Neal, TNA India, Lesnar, Randy Savage, and more.

•The Dec. 15, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including what should be the mix of kayfabe vs. documentary shoot style content on the WWE Network? Is it fair that TNA made Jesse Neal wrestle for OVW for little money or just quit? And should WWE shake up the booking formula for title matches to better match UFC’s rare-rematch situation?

•The Dec. 16, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Impact TV ratings, John Cena’s reaction to not being on TLC, Batista rips on current WWE product, Steve Austin’s thoughts on a return match with one major requirement, Linda Bollea’s new reality TV show, Jim Ross reacts to return of Kane, Kane’s first feud, Brock Lesnar’s legal trouble, Jesse Neal speaks about departure from TNA, Shawn Michaels’s endorsement, more.

•The Dec. 17, 2011 episode features features the Ask the Editor format including the cancelation of WWE Classics on Demand, does WWE even know how to do a heel turn anymore, and delving into how WWE could bring back “characters” again with nicknames and outfits resembling the “Macho Man” and “Jake the Snake” era.

•The Dec. 18, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: How will wrestler PPV bonuses work without PPV buyrates to indicate success of shows? Will WWE Network affect international PPVs? How does blading work? Has the Raw Supershow format helped or hurt Smackdown ratings? Should anyone be surprised by the teen viewership dropoff for WWE the last year?

•The Dec. 19, 2011 episode features a review of tonight’s WWE Raw including: Punk & Bryan & Ryder celebrate with belts, Kane makes it clear where he stands with Cena, Show reacts to Bryan MITB loss, Del Rio injured, Rumble hype begins, a Kevin Nash update, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO