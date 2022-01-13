VIP AUDIO 1/13 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Walking Weapon – A wrestling conversation with Josh Alexander (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? A conversation with Josh Alexander. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Alexander talk the artistry of wrestling with specific discussion on his upcoming match at Terminus with Jonathan Gresham, the mindset he gets in for big matches, how he constructs and builds his match narratives, the development of style throughout his career, what went into his AAW 60-minute draw with Fred Yehi, working with Ruby Soho, and more. Enjoy!

