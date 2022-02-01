VIP AUDIO 2/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reflecting on key controversies at the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber angles on Raw, AEW Dynamite preview, Cody vs. Sammy, Stardom PPV, Mailbag (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

A thorough look at the Royal Rumble start to finish through the lens of what happened on Raw two nights later including…

The pros and cons of the finish of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Thoughts on Seth’s current character and if he’s bound to be a heel or face going forward

Why the women’s Rumble is getting widely different reviews from different viewers

Ronda Rousey already being ornery and odd, and could it manifest in fans rejecting her against Charlotte at WrestleMania?

What went wrong with Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

The chaos backstage that could have led to some questionable sequences in the Rumble, Kofi Kingston’s slip up reverberating later, Brock Lesnar eliminating fan favorites instead of heels en route to victory, and more.

Thoughts on the set-up for the Elimination Chamber on Raw

Mailbag topics on WWE’s lack of clearly defined likable characters, plus an idea for changing the Royal Rumble to add more drama regarding possible winners

A preview of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk vs. MJF, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, and more.

Thoughts on Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevera last week on Dynamite including Cody’s post-match promo

Some breaking Minnesota VIkings coaching news

Quick hits on the Stardom PPV last weekend

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO