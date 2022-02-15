News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody’s AEW departure and prospects in WWE, Inner Circle break-up, Jay White, Elimination Chamber, Booker T’s trainees, Richard Holliday on MLW, MJF-Punk, Keith Lee (98 min.)

February 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Cody’s AEW departure and prospects in WWE.
  • Keith Lee’s first impressions on Dynamite and backstage.
  • Inner Circle break-up and is Chris Jericho next to go to WWE?
  • Jay White’s AEW debut and a primer on why he’s grown into a big deal.
  • Latest developments with MJF and C.M. Punk.
  • Elimination Chamber hype thoughts and predictions.
  • Booker T’s trainees including A.Q.A.
  • Richard Holliday on MLW.

